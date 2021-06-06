Munday, Barbara H.
Age 87 - June 2, 2021
Of Fremont, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont. She is survived by her children, Brett (Sharon) Anderson, of Oklahoma City, OK, Kyle (Ben) Hwang of Omaha, Christy (Jim) Conrad of Fremont, Susan Munday of Cheyenne, WY; grandchildren Kristine Keys, Allison Suther, RaeAnn Gebhart, Mikayla Vogt, Jessica Conrad, Jacob Anderson, Cole Conrad; 9 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
Memorials may be directed to Nebraska Chapter Alzheimer's Association
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in lieu of flowers. MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11am at St. James Episcopal Church in Fremont.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com
DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL
751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont NE 68025
(402) 721-2880 | www.duganchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 13, 2021.