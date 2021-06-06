Menu
Barbara H. Munday
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Central High School
FUNERAL HOME
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave
Fremont, NE
Munday, Barbara H.

Age 87 - June 2, 2021

Of Fremont, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont. She is survived by her children, Brett (Sharon) Anderson, of Oklahoma City, OK, Kyle (Ben) Hwang of Omaha, Christy (Jim) Conrad of Fremont, Susan Munday of Cheyenne, WY; grandchildren Kristine Keys, Allison Suther, RaeAnn Gebhart, Mikayla Vogt, Jessica Conrad, Jacob Anderson, Cole Conrad; 9 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

Memorials may be directed to Nebraska Chapter Alzheimer's Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in lieu of flowers. MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11am at St. James Episcopal Church in Fremont.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com

DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL

751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont NE 68025

(402) 721-2880 | www.duganchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 13, 2021.
Michele and Jacob Wilson
June 17, 2021
My husband & I were friends of Barbara during our early years of marriage in a Omaha. My sympathy to you.
Betty Johnson
Friend
June 10, 2021
Larry worked with Lee at Taylor Martin and we met Barb then. She always smiled and was so uplifting every time we spoke with her. We send our sympathies to her family.
Larry and Mary Jirsak
Other
June 6, 2021
Larry worked at Taylor and Martin with Lou and so we met Barb then. She was a delightful lady who always was so happy, every time we saw her. We send our sympathies to Barb's family.
Mary and Larry Jirsak
June 6, 2021
