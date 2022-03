Munday, Barbara H.Age 87 - June 2, 2021Of Fremont, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont. She is survived by her children, Brett (Sharon) Anderson, of Oklahoma City, OK, Kyle (Ben) Hwang of Omaha, Christy (Jim) Conrad of Fremont, Susan Munday of Cheyenne, WY; grandchildren Kristine Keys, Allison Suther, RaeAnn Gebhart, Mikayla Vogt, Jessica Conrad, Jacob Anderson, Cole Conrad; 9 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.Memorials may be directed to Nebraska Chapter Alzheimer's Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in lieu of flowers. MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11am at St. James Episcopal Church in Fremont.Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont NE 68025(402) 721-2880 | www.duganchapel.com