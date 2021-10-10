Raven, Barbara Thunder Hawk Taylor



January 17, 1963 - September 21, 2021



Barbara Thunder Hawk Taylor Raven was on born January 17, 1963. Barbara made her journey to the Spirit World on September 21, 2021 in Omaha. Barbara was preceded in death by her spouse, John Raven, Sr.; and parents, Minnie K. Thunder Hawk Taylor and Ralph E Taylor. Barbara is survived by her children, Frances Heilig, Laura Lewis, Rozanna Wells, and Matthew Taylor; step-children, Karrie Raven, Tommy Raven, and Johnny Raven Jr.; sisters, Debra Taylor and Carolyn Taylor; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and niece, Shannon Taylor.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday, October 11, from 7-10pm, at Florence City Hall, 2864 State St., Omaha, NE.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.