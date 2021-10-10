Menu
Barbara Thunder Hawk Taylor Raven
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
Raven, Barbara Thunder Hawk Taylor

January 17, 1963 - September 21, 2021

Barbara Thunder Hawk Taylor Raven was on born January 17, 1963. Barbara made her journey to the Spirit World on September 21, 2021 in Omaha. Barbara was preceded in death by her spouse, John Raven, Sr.; and parents, Minnie K. Thunder Hawk Taylor and Ralph E Taylor. Barbara is survived by her children, Frances Heilig, Laura Lewis, Rozanna Wells, and Matthew Taylor; step-children, Karrie Raven, Tommy Raven, and Johnny Raven Jr.; sisters, Debra Taylor and Carolyn Taylor; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and niece, Shannon Taylor.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday, October 11, from 7-10pm, at Florence City Hall, 2864 State St., Omaha, NE.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m. - 10:00p.m.
Florence City Hall
2864 State St., Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barb U were a Great Person to Me, I Love U Friend!! Rest in Peace
Chrystal Cocklin
Friend
December 7, 2021
Miss u more and more everyday fly high mom. I love u so much
Laura
Family
October 10, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Cammie pike
Family
October 10, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cammie
Friend
October 10, 2021
