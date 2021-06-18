Menu
Barbara A. Rican
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE
Rican, Barbara A.

Age 65

Of Hooper. Survived by husband, Don of Hooper; daughter, Sara (Joerg Schumann) Roberts of San Francisco, CA; grandson, Vinn Schumann; son, Lance Mertens of Meade, KS; daughter, Dr. Laura (Jason) Whisler of Mulvane, KS; grandchildren: Addison, Kolton, Easton and Emerson; brothers, John (Shirley) Simons of Yutan; Jim (Vicki) Simons of Wahoo. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Saturday, Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel, Fremont. Memorials to Metastatic Breast Cancer Research at https://donate.metavivor.org/give/318818/#!/donation/checkout or mailed to METAvivor 1783 Forest Dr., #184 Annapolis MD 21401. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.

LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY

1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | (402) 721-4440
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barb was my mom's friend for many years and went into my family's business to chat with her. They would hang out and go out everywhere. You'll be missed Barb, say hi to mom for me.
Anita Santos
July 22, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
June 18, 2021
We feel so lucky to have known Barbara, even for a short time. Her sunny outlook on life and sweet smile, even despite her illness, were inspiring. Prayers of comfort to her family during this time.
Katie Dailey
Work
June 17, 2021
Barb was such a great person, and had such a beautiful personality. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time.
Amanda Merritt
June 17, 2021
