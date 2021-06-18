Rican, Barbara A.
Age 65
Of Hooper. Survived by husband, Don of Hooper; daughter, Sara (Joerg Schumann) Roberts of San Francisco, CA; grandson, Vinn Schumann; son, Lance Mertens of Meade, KS; daughter, Dr. Laura (Jason) Whisler of Mulvane, KS; grandchildren: Addison, Kolton, Easton and Emerson; brothers, John (Shirley) Simons of Yutan; Jim (Vicki) Simons of Wahoo. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Saturday, Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel, Fremont. Memorials to Metastatic Breast Cancer Research at https://donate.metavivor.org/give/318818/#!/donation/checkout
or mailed to METAvivor 1783 Forest Dr., #184 Annapolis MD 21401. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com
.
LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY
1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | (402) 721-4440
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 18, 2021.