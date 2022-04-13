Tippery, Barbara



Barbara Tippery was a retired Emergency Admissions Clerk, employed by Omaha's Bergan-Mercy hospital for over 30 years. She was a tireless homemaker who enjoyed singing in her church choir, caring for animals of all kinds, painting, writing poetry and spending time with friends and family. Barbara had volunteered for many years at Omaha's Sienna Francis house, as well as various community food kitchens, feeding the less fortunate. After retiring, she moved to Carson, IA, where she remained until moving in with her son and his family in 2019, after a brief stay with her granddaughter in Las Vegas, NV.



She is survived by three siblings: brother Ray Kemper (Barbara); sisters Judy Garrison (Gene); Vickie Maskowsky (Allan); three children: Brian (Bob) Sparks (Michelle), Laura Williamson (Mike) and Teresa Tippery; eight grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly.



Services for Barbara were held in Shawnee, KS. Barbara will be interred with her parents in Long Beach, CA.



A MEMORIAL DINNER will be held at Omaha's Lo Sole Mio restaurant on April 23, 2022.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 13, 2022.