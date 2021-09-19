Menu
Barbara Lynn Ufford
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Ufford, Barbara Lynn

April 27, 1956 - September 15, 2021

Preceded in death by husband Robert. Survived by daughter, Lisa (Brian) Yager; son, Nicholas (Mary) Ufford; grandchildren: Braden, Jared, Cory, Robert, Brandon, Jonathan, Kayla, and Aiden; and siblings: JoAnne (Gregg) Clement, John (Arlene) Morris, and Gayle (Russ) Zima.

CELEBRATION of Barbara's Life: Wednesday, September 22, at 11am, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Memorials to The Farm: The Senior Dog Sanctuary, 469 Co. Rd. 21, Ceresco, NE 68017.

For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
