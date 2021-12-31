Westcott, Barbara Jane
July 16, 1948 - December 30, 2021
Survived by husband, Richard E. Westcott; daughter, Kara A. Lenart (Dennis G.); grandchildren, Emily and Mathew Lenart.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday, January 13th at 11am at West Center Chapel. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.
To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 12, 2022.