Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Jane Westcott
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Westcott, Barbara Jane

July 16, 1948 - December 30, 2021

Survived by husband, Richard E. Westcott; daughter, Kara A. Lenart (Dennis G.); grandchildren, Emily and Mathew Lenart.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday, January 13th at 11am at West Center Chapel. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Memories from being sorority sisters at Strayer, friends at local beaches, and friends at Naval Academy events! Robyn, Bonnie and I saw you and Rick in SF on trip to Hawaii! Miss you - prayers for you and your family! Love, Yvonne Walton Aguero
Yvonne Walton Aguero
January 13, 2022
Rick and family, I am so sorry to hear about Barb's passing. She was one of the nicest people I think I have ever met and such a class act. Blessings to you all. Jacki
Jacki Inman
January 10, 2022
Rick,We are so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Mike and Tina Dunham
Friend
January 10, 2022
Fondly remembering Barb, a delightful lady with a joyful, soaring heart. With sorrow for your loss, Sally Kreis PEO member with Barb
SALLY STONER KREIS
Friend
January 6, 2022
My sincere sympathy over the loss of a truly lovely lady. Your wife/mother was so gracious and kind. Knowing her was a privilege and blessing. Thank you for sharing her with our PEO Chapter.
Pat Dobrauc
Friend
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results