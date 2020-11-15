Schmeichel, Barry J.
Age 52
Of Omaha, NE. Owner of Wine 121. Survived by father, Dale (Kathy) Schmeichel of Omaha; mother, Karen (Marty) Hulce of Omaha; sister, Jill Marie (Andrew) Reynolds of Parker, CO; nieces, Hannah, Rachel and Sarah; uncle, Gary (Ruth Ann) Anderson of Oak Harbor, OH; cat, Bodhi.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society or Nebraska Diabetes Association
Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.