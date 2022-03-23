Vojchehoske, Bart D.
December 19, 1960 - March 21, 2022
Survived by brothers: Paul Jr., Steve, Russell, Paul Vojchehoske (Debbie); sister, Cindy Vojchehoske; many nieces and nephews, friends.
VISITATION: Friday, March 25th from 5pm to 7pm followed by a Prayer SERVICE at 7pm, all at West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice
.
To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2022.