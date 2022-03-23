Menu
Bart D. Vojchehoske
1960 - 2022
BORN
1960
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Vojchehoske, Bart D.

December 19, 1960 - March 21, 2022

Survived by brothers: Paul Jr., Steve, Russell, Paul Vojchehoske (Debbie); sister, Cindy Vojchehoske; many nieces and nephews, friends.

VISITATION: Friday, March 25th from 5pm to 7pm followed by a Prayer SERVICE at 7pm, all at West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
