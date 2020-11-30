Jorn, Beata C. "Bea" (Iwan)
December 26, 1929 - November 26, 2020
Age 90 of Fremont, NE. Survived by daughter, Gini (Garland) Goracke of Meadow Grove, NE; sons, Jim Jorn of Omaha, Tim (Lynette) Jorn of Fremont, Tom (Patty) Jorn of Blair, NE and Mic Jorn of Omaha; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11am Thursday, December 3, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Valley, with VISITATION at 10-11am prior to Service at the Church. Memorials are established. Online condolences: www.mosermemorialchapels.com
