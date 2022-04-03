Hospodka, Beatrice A.
April 28, 1938 - January 10, 2022
Beatrice Arlene Hospodka, 83, of Elk Grove, CA, died on January 10, 2022 after a prolonged battle with cancer. She was born on April 28, 1938 in Omaha, NE, to John J. and Marianne (Chalupnik) Hospodka. Beatrice graduated from Verdigre High School in 1955. After graduation, she worked at Creighton University in Omaha, NE for several years. She subsequently moved to California, where she worked at the Department of Water Resources in Sacramento. She quickly rose to Head Legal Secretary for the Division of Dams and retired from that position.
Beatrice is survived by her children, Melissa (Darin) Miller and David Proctor; grandchildren, Zachariah Miller and Alexander Miller; sisters, Marie Blanche of Verdigre, NE and Janice (Richard) Petersen of Omaha, NE; brothers, Quentin (Cindy) Hospodka and Ron (Linda) Hospodka of Omaha, NE; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents, John J. and Marianne Hospodka.
Memorials are welcomed in Beatrice's name to your favorite charity
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.