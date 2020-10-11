Menu
Benita A. Tetreault
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
Tetreault, Benita A.

May 13, 1950 - September 18, 2020

She was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Roy Rude Sr.; brothers, Roy Rude Jr and Jack Rude Sr. She is survived by a large extended family; and close friends, Karen and John Porter.

Committal Service 10am Friday, October 16th, at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd, Omaha NE.

ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY

2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367

Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
