Hurst, Benjamin T., II



November 4, 1958 - April 7, 2022



Survived by wife, Debra; children: Terri Black (Ed), Lisa Hurst (Jeff Smith), Christine Hurst (Shaun Craig), Thomas Hurst (Katherine Papp), and Timothy Hurst (Robin Fleshman); numerous grandchildren; and 4 sisters.



VISITATION begins Wednesday at 4pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Thursday 10:30am at the Mortuary. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 11, 2022.