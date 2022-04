Jensen, BenjaminOctober 31, 1952 - December 27, 2021Benjamin Jensen, age 69, passed away in Omaha, Nebraska, on December 27, 2021. He was born October 31, 1952 to the late Jim and Susan Jensen in Omaha, NE.Ben is survived by his wife Susie Jensen; children Scott (Kim) Stratman, Jeff (Angie) Jensen, Joe (Heather) Fisher, Bryan (Nikki) Jensen, and Rachel (Ian) Simons; 8 grandchildren; siblings Eric Jensen and Christina (Brad) Beal; and a host of family and friends.Visitation: Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 9:00 AM, at St. James Catholic Church. Rosary at 9:30 AM with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 AM.Good Shepherd Funeral Home3809 N 90th St Omaha, NE 68134 gsfuneral.com 402-505-9260