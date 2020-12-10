I wish to pass along my deepest condolences to all of Gov´s family and friends. He was a bright light of friendship in my life many years back and I will forever be grateful to have him in my life. He touched so many lives with his unconditional friendship and sweet heart. As much as it pains me to know he´s gone, it warms my heart to know he´s someone´s guardian angel now. Rest In Peace Gov... you truly were an amazing person. - White Chocolate

Meredith Williams December 10, 2020