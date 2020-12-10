Nelson, Benjamin T.
Benjamin T. Nelson, 40. Ben died at his home in Ralston, Tuesday December 8. He was born in Steamboat Springs, Colorado April 16, 1980 and was raised in Fremont, graduating from Bergan High School in 1997. He attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the PGA Golf Academy in Phoenix before returning to Omaha in 2013 where he was co-manager of the Platteview Golf Club.
He is survived by his mother, Judith Rohrig (husband Curt) of Fremont; father, Thomas Nelson (wife Becky) of Nixa, MO; brother, Nicholas Nelson of Fremont, step-sister, Jessica Rettig (husband Brad) of Lincoln. Also Uncles, Aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
PRIVATE SERVICES: will be Monday, December 14 at 11am at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Rev. Tim Karges officiating. There will be a PUBLIC GATHERING: with the family Sunday from 4-6pm at Dugan Funeral Chapel. A memorial is to a golf scholarship to be established in Ben's name. Services will be live streamed at www.duganchapel.com
. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com
.
DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL
751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont NE 68025
(402) 721-2880 | www.duganchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 10, 2020.