Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Benjamin T. Nelson
1980 - 2020
BORN
1980
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave
Fremont, NE
Nelson, Benjamin T.

Benjamin T. Nelson, 40. Ben died at his home in Ralston, Tuesday December 8. He was born in Steamboat Springs, Colorado April 16, 1980 and was raised in Fremont, graduating from Bergan High School in 1997. He attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the PGA Golf Academy in Phoenix before returning to Omaha in 2013 where he was co-manager of the Platteview Golf Club.

He is survived by his mother, Judith Rohrig (husband Curt) of Fremont; father, Thomas Nelson (wife Becky) of Nixa, MO; brother, Nicholas Nelson of Fremont, step-sister, Jessica Rettig (husband Brad) of Lincoln. Also Uncles, Aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

PRIVATE SERVICES: will be Monday, December 14 at 11am at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Rev. Tim Karges officiating. There will be a PUBLIC GATHERING: with the family Sunday from 4-6pm at Dugan Funeral Chapel. A memorial is to a golf scholarship to be established in Ben's name. Services will be live streamed at www.duganchapel.com. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL

751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont NE 68025

(402) 721-2880 | www.duganchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave, Fremont, NE
Dec
14
Service
11:00a.m.
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave, Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
Judy, Tom, Nick. I am so sorry for all of your pain. Ben will rest in eternal peace with our Lord. I´m praying for you all, and I´m so sorry for your loss.
Barbara Haggerty
January 2, 2021
My sincere sympathies to Carol and family.
Loree Neiman
December 30, 2020
Karyn R Littrell
December 14, 2020
a loved one
December 13, 2020
Karyn R Littrell
December 13, 2020
Gov was a ray of light that will be so missed by Jason and myself. We had the privilege of many bowling outings, costume parties and float trips with him. Such a kind soul and amazing whit. Much love to all of you.
Nikki Olsen
December 13, 2020
Courtney Grassau
December 12, 2020
Our thoughts are with you, Judy and Curt, and the family as you mourn Ben´s death. Gods loving Peace to you. Nan and Don
Nan Cunningham
December 11, 2020
I´m so sorry. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Leslie Churchill
December 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of Ben´s passing! I remember him in my Classroom. He was a strong student and was a joy to teach. We had a lot of fun at District 11. My sympathy to all of you.
Mary Porter
December 10, 2020
I wish to pass along my deepest condolences to all of Gov´s family and friends. He was a bright light of friendship in my life many years back and I will forever be grateful to have him in my life. He touched so many lives with his unconditional friendship and sweet heart. As much as it pains me to know he´s gone, it warms my heart to know he´s someone´s guardian angel now. Rest In Peace Gov... you truly were an amazing person. - White Chocolate
Meredith Williams
December 10, 2020
Judy and Curt we are so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
Edie Ronhovde
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results