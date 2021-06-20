Menu
Benny Albert Stevenson
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Stevenson, Benny Albert

December 28, 1928 - June 19, 2021

Benny Stevenson died peacefully on June 19, 2021 surrounded by his family, who adored him. He is survived by his 3 daughters, Patricia Olsen, Faith "Bobber" Stevenson, and Hope Hunter. He leaves behind 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He is also outlived by a brother, Jake Stevenson; and a sister, Alberta Dean.

The simplest pleasures in life brought joy to Benny, for example watching endless episodes of Gunsmoke, and his love of bingo. He was affectionately known as Bingo Benny. He had a real zest for life which was apparent by the sparkle in his eye and a smile for everyone he met. His personality was infectious. Having lived through the depression era, he was made of sturdy stock. He survived Covid in January and God granted us a few more months with him. He will be missed by many.

VISITATION: Thursday, June 24, 5-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, June 25, at 11am with INTERMENT to follow. All Services at Westlawn-Hillcrest.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Jun
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Faith and family, So sorry for your loss. He was a funny man who always made me smile whenever I was around him. May God help you and family find peace...
Donna Hollister, RN
Work
June 24, 2021
Jack & Donna Klemme
June 22, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
June 22, 2021
Benny, or Daddy as we I also called him, was a sweet, sweet man who loved life. He always had a smile on his face. His personality was indeed unique. It was a pleasure to have known him. May he now rest in peace. God bless and comfort all the family.
Rosemary Calderon
Friend
June 22, 2021
