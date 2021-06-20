Stevenson, Benny Albert
December 28, 1928 - June 19, 2021
Benny Stevenson died peacefully on June 19, 2021 surrounded by his family, who adored him. He is survived by his 3 daughters, Patricia Olsen, Faith "Bobber" Stevenson, and Hope Hunter. He leaves behind 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He is also outlived by a brother, Jake Stevenson; and a sister, Alberta Dean.
The simplest pleasures in life brought joy to Benny, for example watching endless episodes of Gunsmoke, and his love of bingo. He was affectionately known as Bingo Benny. He had a real zest for life which was apparent by the sparkle in his eye and a smile for everyone he met. His personality was infectious. Having lived through the depression era, he was made of sturdy stock. He survived Covid in January and God granted us a few more months with him. He will be missed by many.
VISITATION: Thursday, June 24, 5-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, June 25, at 11am with INTERMENT to follow. All Services at Westlawn-Hillcrest.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2021.