Korff, Berna Jean
September 15, 1929 - November 4, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Maybelle Clark; husband, Donald Korff; son, Michael Korff; grandson, David Korff. Survived by children, Stephen (Laurie) Korff, James (Lisa) Korff, Kathy Frahm; grandchildren, Andrew Korff, Megan (Kirk) Fetters, Samuel, Peter and Kylie Korff, Courtney, Caroline and Christian Frahm.
A MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL, Saturday, Nov. 28, 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church. Inurnment, Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Christ the King Catholic Church, Salvation Army or Arthritis Foundation
. The service will be Live Streamed at the following link:https://boxcast.tv/view/berna-jean-korff-zpdfpbi24fqv5l4zrlt1
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory
1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 27, 2020.