Korff, Berna JeanSeptember 15, 1929 - November 4, 2020Preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Maybelle Clark; husband, Donald Korff; son, Michael Korff; grandson, David Korff. Survived by children, Stephen (Laurie) Korff, James (Lisa) Korff, Kathy Frahm; grandchildren, Andrew Korff, Megan (Kirk) Fetters, Samuel, Peter and Kylie Korff, Courtney, Caroline and Christian Frahm.A MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL, Saturday, Nov. 28, 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church. Inurnment, Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Christ the King Catholic Church, Salvation Army or Arthritis Foundation . The service will be Live Streamed at the following link: