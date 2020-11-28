Korff, Berna Jean
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Today, November 28, 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church. INURNMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Christ the King Catholic Church, Salvation Army or Arthritis Foundation
.
The service will be Live Streamed at the following link: https://boxcast.tv/view/berna-jean-korff-zpdfpbi24fqv5l4zrlt1
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 28, 2020.