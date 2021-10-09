Hartman, Bernadette M. "Bernie"
August 9, 1931 - October 7, 2021
Bernadette M. "Bernie" Hartman, age 90, of Bradley, IL passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, IL. She was born August 9, 1931 in Omaha, NE, the daughter of John and Mary (Kaiser) Pitzl. She was the seventh of ten children. She married LaVerne P. Hartman on July 11, 1953 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, IL. He preceded her in death on January 10, 2011.
Bernie was a retired bookkeeper for Bisallion Bros and Duane Dean Rehab Center. She was past president and secretary for Kankakee Art League. Bernie enjoyed painting, knitting, crafts, and walking. She excelled at art, painting oil and watercolor paintings for her family and friends. She loved to garden and play cards. Bernie was a keeper of memories, having documented photos and keepsakes since a small child. She enjoyed traveling and was able to visit every state in the United States.
Surviving are two sons, Chad Hartman and Becky Woods of Monee, IL and Brent Hartman of Bradley, IL; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Deborah and Bill Corum of Bradley and Carmen and Bob Schneider of Bourbonnais, IL; eight grandchildren, Abigail Hartman, Brandon Hartman, Adam Hartman, Steven Corum (Amanda Osenga), Stacy (Chris) Elroy, Kevin Corum, Brian (Shari) Schneider, James (Amanda) Coats; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Amelia Norman of Omaha, NE and Agnes Norman of AR; one brother and sister-in-law, John and Mary Pitzl of Omaha, NE; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, LaVerne Harman, Bernie is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Tony Pitzl and Leo Pitzl; four sisters, Evelyn Hudgens, Johanna Norman, Marie Rickel, and Madeline Niemeyer; and one granddaughter, Renee Schneider-Coats.
VISITATION will be held from 3-7pm Monday, October 11, 2021 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A FUNERAL SERVICE will be held at 10am Tuesday, October 12, 2021 also at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Memorials may be made to Riverside Cancer Institute.
Please sign her guestbook at www.clancygernon.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 9, 2021.