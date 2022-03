LeClair, Bernadette E. (Weis)



January 1, 1940 - May 23, 2021



Died after a 3-year battle with MDS/Leukemia. Preceded in death by parents, Andrew and Cecelia Weis; husband, Francis D LeClair; brother, Lee Weis; and son-in-law, Tony Alvarez. Survived by children, Gary (Sandy), Lisa, Lynn, Doug (Karen), and James (Aurora); 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Vic, Dennis and Helen; many friends. Her feisty/witty self will be truly missed.



CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held at St. Andrew's Methodist Church, 15050 W Maple St., on



June 5 at 1pm.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.