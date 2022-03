McCullough, Bernadette A.December 1, 1924 - February 28, 2021Preceded in death by husband, Roger D. McCullough. Survived by six children: Michael (Cheryl), Roger (Kathy), Dan (Debra), Joan, Ann Reed (Rick), Kathleen Howard (Jeff); numerous grandchildren; and great grandchildrenVISITATION begins Thursday, March 4th, 10am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with ROSARY at 10:30am followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. Interment: Calvary. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Stephen Center or to Masses.To view a live broadcast of the rosary and funeral mass, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and press the "View Live Cast" button.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com