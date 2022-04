Wagner, Bernadine Lorraine (Benson)December 29, 1954 - March 9, 2021Preceded in death by parents, George and Bridget Benson; sister, Karen; and Michael Lacy. Survived by children, Paula (Jeff) Buresh of Clarkson, NE, Ryan Lacy of Omaha, NE, and Scott (Nikki) Lacy of Gretna, NE; grandchildren, Derek, Jebidiah, Colton, Madison, Dominic, Quintin, Taylor, Cassidy, and Adam; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, Mark Benson of San Antonio, TX, and David (Carmen) Benson of Copperas Cove, TX; sisters, Katherine Lindner of Gretna, NE, and Linda (Alex) Perez of Houston, TX; and many nieces and nephews.She was a typical Army Brat, having lived in Germany and Japan. She was born at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital in Aurora, CO. She graduated from South High School in Omaha.Private family burial at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com