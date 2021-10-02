Menu
Bernard N. Bengston
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Bengston, Bernard N.

October 11, 1929 - September 22, 2021

Celebration of Life at a later date.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St.

Papillion NE 402-339-3232

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr Bengston was our customer. In a very hectic working environment, his smile and greeting was sometimes the best part of our day. I shared with him that I was a Cubs fan and he told me that he had grown up near Wrigley Field. I was astounded that he golfed often at his age and realized that was probably why he had lived so long. Mr Bengston inspired me to take better care of myself and to greet each person with a smile of friendship. God Bless you, sir, and may your family find Peace in the memories.
Janet Klamt
Work
October 3, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
October 2, 2021
