Mr Bengston was our customer. In a very hectic working environment, his smile and greeting was sometimes the best part of our day. I shared with him that I was a Cubs fan and he told me that he had grown up near Wrigley Field. I was astounded that he golfed often at his age and realized that was probably why he had lived so long. Mr Bengston inspired me to take better care of myself and to greet each person with a smile of friendship. God Bless you, sir, and may your family find Peace in the memories.

Janet Klamt Work October 3, 2021