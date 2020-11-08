Wellman, Bernard F. "Barney"



June 13, 1924 - November 6, 2020



Of Neola, IA. Barney farmed from 1958–1985 and then worked in the Athletic Department at UNO for 20 years. Preceded by parents, Bernard J. "Ben" and Mary (Winneke) Wellman; wife, Darlene in 2017; brother, Paul T. Wellman; and sister, Pauline O'Brien. Survived by his daughter, Mary Ann (Tod) Conrad of Omaha; sons, John (Marsha) Wellman, Dave (Tracy) Wellman, Jim Wellman all of Neola; 6 grandchildren, John (Mandy) Conrad, Jenna and David Conrad, Laura (Jake) Cool, Jon Wellman, Ben Wellman, 3 great-grandchildren, Jack, Clayton and Tennason; sister, Cecilia Wingate of New Lenox, IL; many nieces and nephews.



OPEN VISITATION, Monday, 2-6pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private Funeral Service on Tuesday at the Funeral Home with Burial following in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Neola. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Neola.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.