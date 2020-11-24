Menu
Bernard L. "Red" Emmons
Emmons, Bernard L. "Red"

June 27, 1937 - November 21, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Delmar and Irene (Ilabore) Emmons; brother, Ron Emmons. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth "Liz" (Render) Emmons; children, Ann Emmons, Bobbie Jo Emmons, Ron Emmons, Rita Budlong, Mark Emmons (Janine); nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Red's wishes were to be cremated and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. To leave a condolence visit: bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
