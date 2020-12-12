I am so sorry for your loss. I had the honor and privilege of working with Bernie at Fremont Police Dept. for years. When Bernie was dispatching and we would be at a call for a little long Bernie would call us or send another officer to make sure we were okay. He ALWAYS had our backs!!! R.I.P my Friend. You will always have a place in my FPD heart!!! .

John Anderson December 14, 2020