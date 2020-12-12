To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
We will never forget the stories of Bernie's Escort Service as we will always remember him. Coffee with Bernie and Donnette was always filled with laughs.
Bob & Mary Mumm
December 6, 2021
To the McGee Family. I am so sorry to hear of Bernie's passing. Please accept my sympathy for your loss.
Patrick Schlentz
December 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I had the honor and privilege of working with Bernie at Fremont Police Dept. for years. When Bernie was dispatching and we would be at a call for a little long Bernie would call us or send another officer to make sure we were okay. He ALWAYS had our backs!!! R.I.P my Friend. You will always have a place in my FPD heart!!!
.
John Anderson
December 14, 2020
Donnette & Family
Prayer Care your way ...also have known & appreciated Bernie since the 7th grade! Many great memories - this one not so great except he has no more pain & for that we are Thankful as was he. Thank you Lord for our time together.
Dwain Acker FHS '50
N. Dwain Acker
December 14, 2020
To Family and Friends of Bernie, I continue to extend my heartfelt condolences to you. Bernie has always been a solid and true guy! I've known him since 7th grade in Fremont. He's always been a dedicated classmate and even through our many Class Reunions, including September 25 for our 70 Year Reunion! He will be missed by FHS Class of 1950.
Verla McClay/Swearingin
December 13, 2020
Bernie was one of a kind, kept us entertained with his jokes and he will be missed. So sorry for your loss.