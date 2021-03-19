Scanlan, Bernard Joseph "Bernie"
December 12, 1926 - March 6, 2021
VISITATION: Friday, March 19th, 5pm to 7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 S. 32nd Ave. VISITATION continues Saturday, March 20th from 9am to 10am, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Military Honors at church by Millard AL Post 374 & VFW Post 8334. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. To view live broadcasts of the Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 19, 2021.