Scanlan, Bernard Joseph "Bernie"
December 12, 1926 - March 6, 2021
Bernie Scanlan was born in Omaha on December 12, 1926 to parents, Bart and Ethel Scanlan. He cherished his Catholic faith and loved his family, being friend, handyman, and chauffeur. He passed away on March 6, 2021 in his sleep. Graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Omaha; was also an Army Veteran and a retiree from ADT Co. after 50 years of employment.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Donna (Ruzicka) Scanlan; sisters: Mary Alice Wardian (Jim), Vera Kusleika (Charles), Margaret Bosco (Ben), and Lucille Emmet (Leon); and brother, Ray (Pat) Scanlan. He is survived by daughter, Trish Scanlan, son, Mike Scanlan (Arlis); grandchildren: Ben, Mitch, Kate Scanlan (Colby), and Claire Scanlan; nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Friday, March 19th, 5pm to 7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 S. 32nd Ave. VISITATION continues Saturday, March 20th from 9am to 10am, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am with Military Honors, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view live broadcasts of the Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 14, 2021.