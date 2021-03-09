Menu
Bernard Joseph "Bernie" Scanlan
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Scanlan, Bernard Joseph "Bernie"

December 12, 1926 - March 6, 2021

Bernie Scanlan was born in Omaha on December 12, 1926 to parents, Bart and Ethel Scanlan. He cherished his Catholic faith and loved his family, being friend, handyman, and chauffeur. He passed away on March 6, 2021 in his sleep. Graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Omaha; was also an Army Veteran and a retiree from ADT Co. after 50 years of employment.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Donna (Ruzicka) Scanlan; sisters: Mary Alice Wardian (Jim), Vera Kusleika (Charles), Margaret Bosco (Ben), and Lucille Emmet (Leon); and brother, Ray (Pat) Scanlan. He is survived by daughter, Trish Scanlan, son, Mike Scanlan (Arlis); grandchildren: Ben, Mitch, Kate Scanlan (Colby), and Claire Scanlan; nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Friday, March 19th, 5pm to 7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 S. 32nd Ave. VISITATION continues Saturday, March 20th from 9am to 10am, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am with Military Honors, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view live broadcasts of the Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bernie was a real trooper when it came to helping Donna with her music. He would carry music to the choir loft and do errands for her. Bernie had a dry sense of humor, and we enjoyed playing dominoes with Bernie and Donna. Bernie was a real good helper. Bless you Bernie.
Elaine Heath
March 19, 2021
Thank you for your Service may you be Granted the Caisson of Honor on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 15, 2021
Donna, I am so sorry for your loss. May God grant him eternal rest.
Toni Schroeder
March 11, 2021
