Stopak, Bernard V.



February 14, 1951 - September 13, 2021



Preceded in death by mother, Helen Stopak; brother, Billy.



Survived by daughter, Sarah Shortle; granddaughter, Carley; brother, Dennis (Tammy); loving companion, Sue Davis.



VISITATION with the family: Friday, from 5-7pm, at the mortuary. The family requests that guests wear Yankee gear in memory of Bernard. Memorials to the Shriners.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 16, 2021.