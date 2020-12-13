Menu
Bernice J. "Joyce" Gruenig
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Gruenig, Bernice J. "Joyce"

May 20, 1931 - December 9, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Charles B. Gruenig. Survived by daughters, Barb Hahn (Joel), and Lynn Giebelhausen (Larry); grandchildren, Maria Mergens (Justin), Brandon Hahn (Leesa), and Jared Hahn; and nephew, Gary Roberts (Jodi); cousin, Jane Campbell

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, December 16th, 2pm Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Dundee Presbyterian Church

To view a live broadcast of the graveside service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and press the "View Live Cast" button

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
What a surprise to see this in the paper. My heart goes out to the family. So many emotions for everyone. Joyce was a great neighbor!
Belva Licht
December 14, 2020
