Gruenig, Bernice J. "Joyce"
May 20, 1931 - December 9, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Charles B. Gruenig. Survived by daughters, Barb Hahn (Joel), and Lynn Giebelhausen (Larry); grandchildren, Maria Mergens (Justin), Brandon Hahn (Leesa), and Jared Hahn; and nephew, Gary Roberts (Jodi); cousin, Jane Campbell
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, December 16th, 2pm Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Dundee Presbyterian Church
To view a live broadcast of the graveside service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com
and press the "View Live Cast" button
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.