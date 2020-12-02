Morrissey, Berniece M.
July 11, 1917 - November 27, 2020
Private Family Memorial Service Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at 1:30pm. To view Berniece's service online, please visit the funeral home website for the livestream link. Private Inurnment at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Margaret Mary Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
