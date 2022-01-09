Biede, Bert M.
August 3, 1948 - January 6, 2022
Age 73 of Ashland, NE.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, January 12, 10:30am at Riverview Community Church, 324 N. 32nd St., Ashland, NE. VISITATION: Tuesday, January 11, 5-8pm all at the Church. INTERMENT in Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, NE. *The Funeral will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page. Memorials in care of the family for future designation.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences.
MARCY MORTUARY
104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.