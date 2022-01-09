Menu
Bert M. Biede
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Marcy Mortuary
104 North 15th
Ashland, NE
Biede, Bert M.

August 3, 1948 - January 6, 2022

Age 73 of Ashland, NE.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, January 12, 10:30am at Riverview Community Church, 324 N. 32nd St., Ashland, NE. VISITATION: Tuesday, January 11, 5-8pm all at the Church. INTERMENT in Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, NE. *The Funeral will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page. Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

MARCY MORTUARY

104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Riverview Community Church
324 N. 32nd St., Ashland, NE
Jan
12
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Riverview Community Church
324 N. 32nd St., Ashland, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Marcy Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In Loving Memory of a wonderful person. I meet Bert when he lived in Yutan. Had a lot of good times with Bert. Rest in peace.
Susan Whitmore
Friend
January 14, 2022
To the Family: My name is Kenneth Herman. I am Joe Herman´s brother. We are cousins of Bert´s mother. Joe always bought his cars and those of several of his children from Bert. Bert called Joe "uncle" Joe. May Bert´s soul Rest In Peace.
Kenneth Herman
January 9, 2022
