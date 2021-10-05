Scott, Bert L.
January 10, 1944 - October 3, 2021
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 7th from 5pm to 7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, October 8th at 1 pm at West Center Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Nebraska Humane Society.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2021.