Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bert L. Scott
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Scott, Bert L.

January 10, 1944 - October 3, 2021

The family will receive friends Thursday, October 7th from 5pm to 7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, October 8th at 1 pm at West Center Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Nebraska Humane Society.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Words fail to express our sorrow. We can only offer our love and support and a reminder that he may be gone from this earth, but he'll never leave your heart. In lieu of flowers we made a donation to St Jude in his honor.
The Moodys
Friend
October 8, 2021
Your Streck HR Team
October 7, 2021
Michael J. Schadendorf
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results