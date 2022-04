Dulac, Bertrand H. "Bert"December 3, 1935 - June 18, 2021Preceded in death by his sister, Constance Pemberton. Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Georgette; children, Gerard (Lisa) Dulac, Daniel (Diane) Dulac, Ronald Dulac, Stephen (Maria) Dulac, Thomas (Kathy) Dulac, Michael (Mary) Dulac, and Patricia (William) Field; 30 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; his extended family and many good friends.MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 11am at St. Peter Catholic Church; VISITATION with the family will be one hour prior to the Service at Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Y's Men International ( www.ysmen.org ).John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory72nd Street Chapel1010 North 72nd Street Omaha, NE 68114402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com