Bertrand H. "Bert" Dulac
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Dulac, Bertrand H. "Bert"

December 3, 1935 - June 18, 2021

Preceded in death by his sister, Constance Pemberton. Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Georgette; children, Gerard (Lisa) Dulac, Daniel (Diane) Dulac, Ronald Dulac, Stephen (Maria) Dulac, Thomas (Kathy) Dulac, Michael (Mary) Dulac, and Patricia (William) Field; 30 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; his extended family and many good friends.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 11am at St. Peter Catholic Church; VISITATION with the family will be one hour prior to the Service at Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Y's Men International (www.ysmen.org).

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd Street Omaha, NE 68114

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Peter Catholic Church
NE
Jun
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Peter Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
