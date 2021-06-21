Dulac, Bertrand H. "Bert"
December 3, 1935 - June 18, 2021
Preceded in death by his sister, Constance Pemberton. Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Georgette; children, Gerard (Lisa) Dulac, Daniel (Diane) Dulac, Ronald Dulac, Stephen (Maria) Dulac, Thomas (Kathy) Dulac, Michael (Mary) Dulac, and Patricia (William) Field; 30 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; his extended family and many good friends.
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 11am at St. Peter Catholic Church; VISITATION with the family will be one hour prior to the Service at Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Y's Men International (www.ysmen.org
).
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2021.