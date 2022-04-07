Buzzard was a very special person and friend and fantastic Barber. He touched so many lives in so many ways. He was so proud of his family. Will miss his humor and love of life. Beryl may you Rest In Peace our friend. So glad we had you in our lives.Eternal rest friend or as Douggie called him the "Rona Barrett" who kept us in the loop. Love and hugs to those left behind

Rena and Doug Branecki Friend April 2, 2022