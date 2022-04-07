Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beryl L. "Buzzard" Thomas
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Thomas, Beryl L. "Buzzard"

September 4, 1948 - March 27, 2022

Our Beloved Barber. Loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather. Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Bessie Thomas. Survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Mary Lou; children, Ryan (Yesenia) Thomas and Hannah (Jacob McClinton) Thomas; three grandchildren, Juliana, Santiago, and Selena; his extended family; his faithful clients; and many good friends.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday 1pm at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Private Burial in Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION with the family begins Friday, after 5pm at the Pacific Street Chapel, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Pacific Street Chapel

14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68154

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Buzzard was a very special person and friend and fantastic Barber. He touched so many lives in so many ways. He was so proud of his family. Will miss his humor and love of life. Beryl may you Rest In Peace our friend. So glad we had you in our lives.Eternal rest friend or as Douggie called him the "Rona Barrett" who kept us in the loop. Love and hugs to those left behind
Rena and Doug Branecki
Friend
April 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results