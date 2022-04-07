Thomas, Beryl L. "Buzzard"
September 4, 1948 - March 27, 2022
Our Beloved Barber. Loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather. Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Bessie Thomas. Survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Mary Lou; children, Ryan (Yesenia) Thomas and Hannah (Jacob McClinton) Thomas; three grandchildren, Juliana, Santiago, and Selena; his extended family; his faithful clients; and many good friends.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday 1pm at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Private Burial in Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION with the family begins Friday, after 5pm at the Pacific Street Chapel, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2022.