Bette Mae Olson
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Olson, Bette Mae

May 8, 1928 - June 21, 2021

Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Olson; daughter, Candy Moyer; Shih Tzus; Cinnamon, Cricket, Mai Tai.

Survived by son, Kim Epp of Lincoln; daughter, Megan Wilson of Omaha; grandchildren: Regan Witt (Jeff), Kelly Epp, Daniele Olson (Codi); great-grandsons: Aiden, Braxton, Spencer, Bennett; and soon to be great-granddaughter, Riley Mae; special fiend, Val Paris; Shih Tzu, Ellie Mae.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 25th, from 12 noon to 1pm at the West Center Chapel followed by the FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm. Interment: Private. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Jun
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
MEGAN, WE WANT YOU TO KNOW THAT WE ARE THINKING ABOUT YOU AND WE KNOW YOU WILL MISS YOUR MOM A LOT. WE LOVE YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.
JANET MUELLER, LORRAINE BACON, DAVID BACON
Family
June 23, 2021
