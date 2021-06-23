Olson, Bette Mae



May 8, 1928 - June 21, 2021



Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Olson; daughter, Candy Moyer; Shih Tzus; Cinnamon, Cricket, Mai Tai.



Survived by son, Kim Epp of Lincoln; daughter, Megan Wilson of Omaha; grandchildren: Regan Witt (Jeff), Kelly Epp, Daniele Olson (Codi); great-grandsons: Aiden, Braxton, Spencer, Bennett; and soon to be great-granddaughter, Riley Mae; special fiend, Val Paris; Shih Tzu, Ellie Mae.



The family will receive friends on Friday, June 25th, from 12 noon to 1pm at the West Center Chapel followed by the FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm. Interment: Private. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.