Kieser, Betty A.



September 16, 1923 - November 13, 2020



Age 97. Preceded in death by husband, George; son, Rick; and daughter, Gretchen. Survived by son, Jeff (Amy); and many other relatives and friends.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, November 18th, at 11am at Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials: Avery Presbyterian Church.



BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL



Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE



(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.