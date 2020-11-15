Menu
Betty A. Roberts
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
Roberts, Betty A.

July 15, 1924 - November 12, 2020

Betty was a Devoted Christian, and notable Prayer Warrior. Survived by children: Cindy (Dale) Roberts, Jan (Mike) Dolinsky, and Marcy (Steve) Hall; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Art Wehrer.

Preceded by Fred Gibson and Bill Roberts.

Private Inurnment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Road

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
