Roberts, Betty A.
July 15, 1924 - November 12, 2020
Betty was a Devoted Christian, and notable Prayer Warrior. Survived by children: Cindy (Dale) Roberts, Jan (Mike) Dolinsky, and Marcy (Steve) Hall; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Art Wehrer.
Preceded by Fred Gibson and Bill Roberts.
Private Inurnment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Road
402-451-1000www.forestlawnomaha.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.