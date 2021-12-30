Menu
Betty A. Beebe
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Beebe, Betty A.

June 26, 1930 - December 27, 2021

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church (200 E. 6th St., Papillion, NE. 68046) with a Rosary Service and Visitation to be held from 9:45-10:30am, also at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church. A livestream of the Mass will be made available on the Bethany Funeral Home website. Interment at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
9:45a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
NE
Jan
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
200 E. 6th St., Papillion, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your dear Mom is finally at peace with our loving God and her adoring husband. Prayers to you all.
Andrea Kratz
January 5, 2022
We are so very sorry for the profound loss of your mom. She is now reuinited with the love of her life and resting in peace with God. Sending our love and prayers.
Nancy and Mike Hintz
December 31, 2021
