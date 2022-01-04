Menu
Betty E. Buckley
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Buckley, Betty E.

June 8, 1933 - December 29, 2021

Born in Missouri Valley, IA, the family moved to Valley, NE, in the early 1940s where she lived for the rest of her life.

Preceded in death by husband, Michael Buckley; parents, Howard and Gladys Johnson; brothers, Jack and Richard; and sister, Dora (Plymate).

Survived by sons, Michael Jr. (Baiming), Rev. James, Joseph (Jenny); grandsons, Michael III and Garrett; and sister, Norma Jean Krahmer.

VIGIL SERVICE: Thursday, January 6th, 7pm, at West Center Chapel with Visitation starting at 5:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, January 7th, 10:30am, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church (307 E. Meigs Street, Valley, NE). Interment: Resurrection. Memorials are suggested to Holy Family Shrine, 23132 Pflug Road, Gretna, NE 68028.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jan
6
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jan
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
307 E. Meigs Street, Valley, NE
We are so deeply sorry for your loss. May God comfort you at this time.
Chuck and Sheila Schwery
Friend
January 7, 2022
Rob, Kathleen, Roderick, Marta
January 6, 2022
To the family of Betty So sorry to learn of your loss. I am thankful for the trust Betty placed in me in doing repairs and updating on her home. I had the honor of working for many wonderful people, and Betty is definitely one of them. May GOD Bless and Keep you! Larry
Larry R Reimer
January 5, 2022
Thomas More Society
January 5, 2022
