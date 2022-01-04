Buckley, Betty E.



June 8, 1933 - December 29, 2021



Born in Missouri Valley, IA, the family moved to Valley, NE, in the early 1940s where she lived for the rest of her life.



Preceded in death by husband, Michael Buckley; parents, Howard and Gladys Johnson; brothers, Jack and Richard; and sister, Dora (Plymate).



Survived by sons, Michael Jr. (Baiming), Rev. James, Joseph (Jenny); grandsons, Michael III and Garrett; and sister, Norma Jean Krahmer.



VIGIL SERVICE: Thursday, January 6th, 7pm, at West Center Chapel with Visitation starting at 5:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, January 7th, 10:30am, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church (307 E. Meigs Street, Valley, NE). Interment: Resurrection. Memorials are suggested to Holy Family Shrine, 23132 Pflug Road, Gretna, NE 68028.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2022.