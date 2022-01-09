Carter, Betty E.



May 26, 1927 - January 7, 2022



Of Council Bluffs. Preceded by parents, Emil and Edna (Robinson) Harrings; husband, Joseph in 2012; granddaughters, Carrie Carter and Janna Fienhold; sister, Marjorie Jones and brothers, William, Robert and David Harrings. Survived by daughters, Sandra (Robert) Fienhold of Council Bluffs, Marcia (Miles) Bradley of Chamberlain, SD, Sheryl (Doug Jenson) Ziegler of Fremont, NE; sons, Donald Carter of Laredo, TX, Thomas Carter of Carter Lake; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.



VISITATION with the family, Tuesday, 5-7pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE, Wednesday, 11am at the Funeral Home. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Church or to the Tangier Shrine Transportation Fund.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2022.