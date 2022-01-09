Menu
Betty E. Carter
Abraham Lincoln High School
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Carter, Betty E.

May 26, 1927 - January 7, 2022

Of Council Bluffs. Preceded by parents, Emil and Edna (Robinson) Harrings; husband, Joseph in 2012; granddaughters, Carrie Carter and Janna Fienhold; sister, Marjorie Jones and brothers, William, Robert and David Harrings. Survived by daughters, Sandra (Robert) Fienhold of Council Bluffs, Marcia (Miles) Bradley of Chamberlain, SD, Sheryl (Doug Jenson) Ziegler of Fremont, NE; sons, Donald Carter of Laredo, TX, Thomas Carter of Carter Lake; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION with the family, Tuesday, 5-7pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE, Wednesday, 11am at the Funeral Home. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Church or to the Tangier Shrine Transportation Fund.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Jan
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
What a wonderful lady. I met her while attending 5th Ave UMC. She raised great children and loved her grandchildren. My heart goes out to her family.
John Davis
Friend
January 10, 2022
