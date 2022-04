I have wonderful memories of Betty Mae from my childhood to adulthood. She and my mother, also Betty Mae, are cousins through marriage. She was a kind and personable lady with witty sense of humor. In later years we enjoyed going to the Omaha Betty Club, Virginia, Betty, my mother, and myself. I speak for my family in saying, it was an honor to call her our relative and our dear friend! Our sympathy in the loss of your wonderful mother and grandmother. I know she loved you dearly. God Bless All of You! Much love, Betty, Diane, and Karen

Karen Woodhull Jacobson December 20, 2020