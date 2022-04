Harmsen, Betty JeanBetty Jean Harmsen of Horseshoe Bay, TX, and a longtime Omaha resident, passed away March 13, 2021, from a ruptured brain aneurism. Betty is survived by her daughters, Cheri Huerta (Juan) and Debbie Harmsen; her brother, Robert Frazer (Mary Ann); sister, Barbara Colligan; and three grandchildren, David, Daniel, and Nathan.A memorial service honoring Betty's life will be held at 1:30pm Saturday, March 20, at The Bible Church of the Lakes in Horseshoe Bay, TX. Memorials may be given to Haiti Share, Inc. ( www.haitishare.org ). Please see full obituary at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries