Harmsen, Betty Jean
Betty Jean Harmsen of Horseshoe Bay, TX, and a longtime Omaha resident, passed away March 13, 2021, from a ruptured brain aneurism. Betty is survived by her daughters, Cheri Huerta (Juan) and Debbie Harmsen; her brother, Robert Frazer (Mary Ann); sister, Barbara Colligan; and three grandchildren, David, Daniel, and Nathan.
A memorial service honoring Betty's life will be held at 1:30pm Saturday, March 20, at The Bible Church of the Lakes in Horseshoe Bay, TX. Memorials may be given to Haiti Share, Inc. (www.haitishare.org
). Please see full obituary at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 18, 2021.