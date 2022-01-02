Menu
Betty Lou Harpster
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE
Harpster, Betty Lou

September 14, 1928 - December 27, 2021

Ashland. Age 93, passed away peacefully at Hillcrest Silver Ridge in Gretna. Survived by daughter: Sandy (Joe) Miles; son: Gary (Susan) Harpster; daughter: Holly Harpster; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.

A Private Family Celebration of Life will be held and Betty will be laid to rest at Westlawn Hillcrest alongside her husband, Robert D. Harpster.

Roeder Mortuary ~ Gretna

11710 Standing Stone Dr.

Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Gary and Susan, We are so sorry to learn of the passing of your sweet mother. We are keeping you in our prayers at this time of grief. Remember the good times! Dr. Glenn & Sue Bigsby, Orlando, FL
Sue Bigsby
Friend
January 6, 2022
Mike & Nancy Westphalen
January 4, 2022
Holly so sorry for the loss of your mother. Prayers for you and your family.
Nancy Alvarado
January 3, 2022
So very sorry for your loss. It's hard to loose a parent anytime but especially around the holidays. We feel your pain. Cherish all the memories. Sending healing prayers and peace for you and your family.
Lynn and Laurie Farris
January 2, 2022
