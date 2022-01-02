Harpster, Betty Lou
September 14, 1928 - December 27, 2021
Ashland. Age 93, passed away peacefully at Hillcrest Silver Ridge in Gretna. Survived by daughter: Sandy (Joe) Miles; son: Gary (Susan) Harpster; daughter: Holly Harpster; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.
A Private Family Celebration of Life will be held and Betty will be laid to rest at Westlawn Hillcrest alongside her husband, Robert D. Harpster.
Roeder Mortuary ~ Gretna
11710 Standing Stone Dr.
Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.