Batten, Betty J.



March 13, 1948 - November 25, 2020



Preceded in death by father, Leonard; brother, Daniel.



Survived by husband, Blaine; daughter, Ashley, Milroy MN; brother, Leonard; and sister, Judy.



Betty was known for her many hours of love tending to her flowers. Private services with celebration of life to be announced in spring of 2021.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.