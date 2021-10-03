Menu
Betty Jane Moerke
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Moerke, Betty Jane

January 11, 1938 - September 26, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Donald H. Moerke. Survived by son, Paul D. Moerke; granddaughter, Amelia Moerke; daughter-in-law, Michelle Moerke.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 6th, at 1pm at New Cassel Retirement Center, 900 N. 90th St., with Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Salvation Army. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
ew Cassel Retirement Center, 900 N. 90th St
To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
