Moerke, Betty Jane
January 11, 1938 - September 26, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Donald H. Moerke. Survived by son, Paul D. Moerke; granddaughter, Amelia Moerke; daughter-in-law, Michelle Moerke.
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 6th, at 1pm at New Cassel Retirement Center, 900 N. 90th St., with Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Salvation Army. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
