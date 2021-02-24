Menu
Betty M. Schleifer
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Campagna Funeral Home - Nashville
171 NW Court Street
Nashville, IL
Schleifer, Betty M. (Cantrell)

September 12, 1924 - February 18, 2021

Preceded in death by husband of 68 years, Lt. Col. George "Bill" Schleifer. Survived by children: George "Bill" (Karen), Louise Hogen (Rory), Alisa Graff (John), Lori Bucholz (Frederick, "Rick"); 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Betty was a longtime educator in the Westside School District and an avid bridge player having achieved the rank of Life Master. She had recently been residing in New Braunfels, Texas.

Services will be held Friday, February 26th, at Campagna Funeral Home in Nashville, IL. Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2021.
