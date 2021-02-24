Schleifer, Betty M. (Cantrell)
September 12, 1924 - February 18, 2021
Preceded in death by husband of 68 years, Lt. Col. George "Bill" Schleifer. Survived by children: George "Bill" (Karen), Louise Hogen (Rory), Alisa Graff (John), Lori Bucholz (Frederick, "Rick"); 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Betty was a longtime educator in the Westside School District and an avid bridge player having achieved the rank of Life Master. She had recently been residing in New Braunfels, Texas.
Services will be held Friday, February 26th, at Campagna Funeral Home in Nashville, IL. Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2021.