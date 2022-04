Woolery, Betty R.



March 1, 1925 - April 13, 2022



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, April 16th, 2pm, at West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Lutheran Women's Missionary League or the Orphan Graine Train in Norfolk, NE.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2022.