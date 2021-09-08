Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beulah M. Coleman McWoods
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas Funeral Home
3920 N 24Th St
Omaha, NE
Coleman McWoods, Beulah M.

Age 96 - August 31, 2021

VIEWING: 9am Friday with FUNERAL SERVICE 11am Friday, Mortuary. Interment: Graceland Park Cemetery.



THOMAS FUNERAL HOME

3920 N. 24th Street

402-453-7111

www.omahathomasfh.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Thomas Funeral Home
3920 N 24Th St, Omaha, NE
Sep
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Thomas Funeral Home
3920 N 24Th St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Beulah had a huge impact on my life. My grandmother was Evelyn Walker, and my mom is Jann Thomas. Beulah took care of me with such love as a child. I have wonderful memories of her from this time--watching Columbo together is one of them. I remember her laugh! She even was able to come to my engagement party, which was such a treat for me, to have my friends and husband meet her. I was also able to see her on google a few years ago, talking with her sister about the history of North Omaha. I live in Portland, Oregon now, but Omaha holds a very special place in my heart. I would appreciate writing a note to a member of her family if that is possible. My email address is [email protected] My condolences for the loss of this beautiful woman, and with such gratitude that I was able to know her. Birch Dwyer
Birch Thomas Dwyer
September 25, 2021
Mary Lou Strauss
September 4, 2021
I would like to offer condolences to my dear friend Beulah´s family. She was an incredible woman and I loved her like a mother. We worked together for many years at Saratoga school. Our friendship developed as we worked together molding and influence our little kindergarteners. We were a very effective team and we shared a love for each young life we touched. Our friendship extended beyond the school day. We shared our feelings about our families, friends. We laughed and cried together. She was an incredibly intelligent woman. So ahead of her time. She shared honest impressions of a time gone by and yet kept so up to date with the keen sense of interest for current events. She adored her son and family. She was adored by them. I could pick up the phone and call Beulah and know that we could still find so many topics to discuss. Unfortunately, I do not live in Omaha any longer but my heart is broken learning of her passing. I will be forever grateful for my friendship with Beulah. May her soul Rest In Peace with her sisters and brothers. My heart goes out to Gladys
Mary Lou Strauss
Friend
September 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results