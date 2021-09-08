I would like to offer condolences to my dear friend Beulah´s family. She was an incredible woman and I loved her like a mother. We worked together for many years at Saratoga school. Our friendship developed as we worked together molding and influence our little kindergarteners. We were a very effective team and we shared a love for each young life we touched. Our friendship extended beyond the school day. We shared our feelings about our families, friends. We laughed and cried together. She was an incredibly intelligent woman. So ahead of her time. She shared honest impressions of a time gone by and yet kept so up to date with the keen sense of interest for current events. She adored her son and family. She was adored by them. I could pick up the phone and call Beulah and know that we could still find so many topics to discuss. Unfortunately, I do not live in Omaha any longer but my heart is broken learning of her passing. I will be forever grateful for my friendship with Beulah. May her soul Rest In Peace with her sisters and brothers. My heart goes out to Gladys

Mary Lou Strauss Friend September 4, 2021