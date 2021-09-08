Beulah had a huge impact on my life. My grandmother was Evelyn Walker, and my mom is Jann Thomas. Beulah took care of me with such love as a child. I have wonderful memories of her from this time--watching Columbo together is one of them. I remember her laugh!
She even was able to come to my engagement party, which was such a treat for me, to have my friends and husband meet her.
I was also able to see her on google a few years ago, talking with her sister about the history of North Omaha.
I live in Portland, Oregon now, but Omaha holds a very special place in my heart.
I would appreciate writing a note to a member of her family if that is possible. My email address is [email protected]
My condolences for the loss of this beautiful woman, and with such gratitude that I was able to know her.
Birch Dwyer