Beverly A. Lillard
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Lillard, Beverly A.

March 9, 1939 - September 24, 2020

Age 81. Preceded in death by husband, H. Norman Lillard; son, Richard L. Almquist; and brother, Richard L. O'Day. Survived by daughters, Cynthia Lacy (Lyle), and Sandra Briscoe (Bob); daughter-in-law, Sheila Almquist; grandchildren, Megan Paschall (Barry), Michelle Bartels and Cory Almquist; and great-grandchildren, Eloise, Bridget and Ezra.

Private Graveside Service. Memorials to: HELP, 8522 Park Drive, Omaha 68127 / www.helpequipment.org

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
