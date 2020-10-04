Schmidt, Beverly AnnFebruary 9, 1945 - September 30, 2020Beverly, age 75, graduated from Waverly High School, Waverly, IA, in 1963, and Allen Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Waterloo, IA, in 1967. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Clarkson College, Omaha, NE, in 1985. Beverly and Jim moved around the United States while he was active duty with the United States Air Force and she was a nurse working in various capacities. Her final job was with UNMC where she worked as a cancer research coordinator. Upon retirement, Beverly enjoyed being a loving wife, mom and grandma.Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Anetta Graening; mother and father-in-law, Paul and Jean (Davis) Schmidt; stepmother-in-law, Esther Boomgarden Schmidt. Survived by husband of 53 years, Jim; daughters, Jennifer Dynek (Jeff) and Angela Rudolph (Luke); grandchildren: Kelsey, Caiden, Dawson and Jenell Dynek; Myra and Ellie Rudolph; siblings: LaVonne Miller ( Allen), Virgil Graening (Maybeth), Carol Reagan and Larry Graening (Jill); and many nieces and nephews.VISITATION: Monday, October 5th, 5-7pm, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, October 6th, 10am, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view the video service, go to the website below and click the link at the bottom of the Schmidt obituary. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery at 2pm. Memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com